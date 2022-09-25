Tom Cruise and Sandra Bullock think Paramount is making them lose money

Bloomberg — Paramount Pictures has capped a losing streak, posting its best box office results in a decade this year, and while it’s cause for celebration for the movie studio, it’s not for the stars and producers of the films that have accomplished the feat. , like Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise and the creators of Jackass.

And it is that those involved in the tapes who usually receive a part of the benefits of their films, as a percentage of digital sales and licenses to third parties, They believe they will lose millions of dollars from Paramount’s deal with the Epix channel, according to people familiar with the matter, so they are asking for extra money.

Although there are no threats of lawsuits yet, nor proceedings in progress, the talent group’s lawyers are evaluating their options, so there is a possibility that Hollywood unions will take action. And it is that these groups also receive residual profits from these films, so they could also be losing money in relation to what they receive from other studios.

In a statement to BloombergNewsParamount said it hasn’t had a stake in Epix for five years, and that “our deals are made at market prices.” While representatives for Cruise, Bullock and “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville did not respond to requests for comment. The unions also declined to comment.

Lawyers and agents have long lamented “Hollywood accounting,” in which studios exaggerate costs and hide profits so as not to share the profits with financial partners. Both sides prefer to avoid a trial, but there have been some big cases in the last decade. AMC Networks Inc. was forced to pay US$200 million to one of the creators of “The Walking Dead”, while Fox (FOX) settled a multi-million dollar dispute with the participants in the series “Bones”.

Workers worry that the rise of streaming services has made it even easier for studios to hide their benefits from talent through self-contracting. Most studios used to license their movies to premium cable networks like HBO, but now they license them to streaming services, often owned by them. Warner Bros. (WBD) puts its movies on HBO Max, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) sends its movies to Disney+, and Universal has a deal with its corporate sibling, Peacock. Universal has also reached an agreement with Amazon.com Inc.

Streaming services do not typically license their original movies to third parties. Instead of giving talent a piece of ownership of a project, Netflix, Amazon and Apple Inc. buy their rights in advance. The Writers Guild has already won $42 million in arbitration from Netflix Inc. for what the union called a “self-settlement” and $4 million from Amazon in unpaid residuals.

Paramount and Epix are not owned by the same company, but they used to be. Paramount, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer created Epix in 2008 to release their films. Although these companies hoped that Epix would become a viable player, he never reached the stature of HBO, Showtime or Starz. To generate extra money, Epix sub-licensed movies to Amazon. The talent didn’t screech at the time because Epix was paying similar fees to other streaming services and cable networks, the people said.

In 2017, MGM took full control of Epix, buying out its partners. As part of that deal, Paramount agreed to renew its film production deal with Epix for another five years. That became a problem in 2020 as Paramount prepared to relaunch its CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount+. Paramount is best known as a movie studio, and yet none of its new movies would be available on its flagship streaming service for years to come. It was necessary to bring those films to Paramount+.

So early last year, Paramount and Epix negotiated a new deal whereby Paramount got the rights to show most of its movies on Paramount+ after a shortened window of just 45 days in theaters, and Epix extended its deal for Paramount movies by one year.

Soon after, Universal and Sony Group also signed new license agreements. Netflix paid Sony roughly double what Epix paid Paramount, the people said. Peacock and Amazon also paid Universal more than Paramount got from Epix, even though Peacock and Universal are part of the same company.

No one thought too much about this at the time. But then talent began to notice the difference between checks from Universal and Sony and those from Paramount. Paramount’s deal with Epix expires at the end of 2023.

— With the help of Thomas Buckley.