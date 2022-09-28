Tom Cruise and Scientology: he wanted to recruit David Beckham and they spied on Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise He is one of the most outstanding actors in Hollywood and has not only given something to talk about for his great list of films, but also for the Church of Scientology.

The actor has belonged to this for several decades and it has been said that this has been one of the reasons why his relationships have ended, as well as the estrangement from his daughter Suri Cruise whom he had with Katie Holmes.

David Beckham’s Scientology Recruitment Attempt

the star was looking for recruit one of the most famous footballers, David Beckham, that even him built a soccer field on the grounds of the church headquarters.

With this, they sought to “attract” David and his wife Victoria Beckham, as revealed by Mike Rinder, one of those who used to have a high position within the cult, in his book “A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.”

“A professional-grade soccer field was built on the Gold property [Base, sede de la iglesia en California]. The land was leveled, irrigation was installed, a perfect lawn was installed and the goals were raised, ”he indicated.

Also, this would have built with cult money and “for one purpose: so that Tom Cruise could court his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened”.

On the other hand, a spokesman for Scientology has branded Rinder an “inveterate liar” and that he has even been “harassing” the church. “Mike Rinder seeks to profit from his dishonesty. He keeps orchestrating the harassment of his former Church and the leader of him through false police reports and fraudulent media stories,” a spokesperson told Page Six.

The church was spying on Nicole Kidman and would have ended her marriage.

In 1990, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married and even he would have introduced her to the church, but she “never expressed any particular enthusiasm for his courses,” according to Rinder.

It was until 1997 that the protagonist of “Mission Impossible” began to withdraw from the cult, just when I was filming the Stanely Kubrick movie with the actress “Eyes Wide Shut”. Cruise would have been ignoring the leader’s calls so they would have sent a top executive to London and “was gradually drawn back into the world of Scientology,” according to the author.

This would have created “a distance between him and Nicole” and that’s when the church began to feel threatened by Kidman and his influence on him, so they hired a private investigator “to spy on Nicole and tap her phone.”

This would have led to divorce in 2001 and the relationship between Nicole and her children would have been affected. In 2013, the actress told Vogue that she had chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology.” “I have two children who are Scientologists, Connor and Isabella, and I fully respect their beliefs.”

“From then on, Tom became more fervent in his public support of Scientology and Miscavige,” he noted.

According to actress Leah Remini, Cruise is now considered to be in the category of “deity” Only below the current leader, David Miscavige. From 2019 it would be considered as such and members would be encouraged to see the celebrity’s films in the cinema several times, according to a former member.

The famous man has belonged to this church since 1990 and since then he has maintained a great friendship with Miscavige and even the children he adopted with Kidman, Isabella and Connor, would also be practitioners.

other stars like John Travolta, Elisabeth Moss and even Eduardo Palomo, There have been some who have passed through this church, although the singer also left it.

