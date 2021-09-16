Tom Cruise and the coins in his shoes to stop banging his face in the famous Mission: Impossible scene

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Mission: Impossible, released in theaters in 1996 under the direction of Brian De Palma, Tom Cruise tells a background on the most iconic moment of the film.

On May 22, 1996, a spy story was released in cinemas in the USA, the film version of a famous TV series that aired for 7 seasons between the 60s and 70s and with a 2-season revival between 1988 and 1990. Today the saga of Mission: Impossible it counts six films with the seventh and eighth in production. We all know the artistic and productive value of these films that have been improving over time thanks to the commitment of its producer, as well as star, Tom Cruise. And when we say “improved” we are talking about results at the box office, because on a personal level everyone has their own Mission: Impossible favorite, from the guilty pleasure it has become M: I 2 from John Woo to the transient M: I 3 from JJ Abrams, with Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation And Fallout which represented an unrivaled standard on the front of realism applied to cinematographic fiction. But the first Mission: Impossible remains the true auteur film of the saga, signed by the master Brian De Palma.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the film, Tom Cruise he told some background of the shooting. In the case of what is most famous sequences of Mission: Impossible, cited countless times by other films, the actor told what was the trick used to stay in balance. When Cruise is dropped into the vault by Jean Reno inside the headquarters of the CIA, the tension is cut with a knife for the duration of the scene. At a certain point, Reno loses its grip due to a mouse in the ventilation duct e Cruise risks triggering one of the alarms by touching the floor. The actor says that he could not keep his balance when he was abruptly stopped a few centimeters above the ground because, with respect to the connection point of the cables, the weight of his body was unbalanced forward. With each take he kept banging his face on the floor, “We were wasting too much time so De Palma said to try one last time and then we would divide the scene into two shots”, says Cruise. “I asked the stunt coordinator to find me some coins, the pound coins that the British have.” to counterbalance the weight by putting them in your shoes “and at the take I managed not to touch the floor, remaining in balance … I resisted, resisted and in the meantime, I was sweating, sweating and I heard Brian laughing behind the camera, with his unmistakable howl, until he said ok, stop”. Below the scene in question of Mission: Impossible and further down Tom Cruise which tells the anecdote.