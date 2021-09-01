Tom Cruise and the dangerous stunts, Matt Damon reveals the truth about his method

Matt Damon has revealed the truth about the very dangerous stunts played by Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise: the story in question is more fun than you can imagine.

Tom Cruise is known to play all of the solo stunt of his films, even the most dangerous. During his participation in Desus & Miro on Showtime, Matt Damon he indulged in a revelation about the relationship between the protagonist of Top Gun and the stunts. Damon’s Truth is a lot more fun than you might imagine!

Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise on the set

As reported by Cinema Blend, Matt Damon said he asked Tom Cruise how he could play all of his stunts on his own. The response from the protagonist of the Mission: Impossible franchise is unexpected and perfectly explains how to do such a thing! Matt Damon said: “It’s a really magical trick. On the Jason Bourne set they never let me do stunts. I talked to Tom Cruise about ten years ago and asked him how they always let him do all the stunts.”.

Loading... Advertisements

Matt Damon continued: “To which, Tom said, ‘Well, I’m going to the security guy on set. I tell him how I dreamed of planning and organizing the scene and stunt in detail. Finally, I tell him I’ll be myself. to play it. In case he tells me it’s too dangerous, I’ll tell him I’ll hire another security guard! ‘”.

Generally, a company takes care of safety on a set that guarantees that all the crew and people involved in the filming of a new project come out unscathed. The story Tom Cruise told actually happened on the set of Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protocol. On that occasion, in fact, Tom Cruise fired an insurance company because it was against his stunt on the Burj Khalifa. So, the actor decided to entrust the work to another insurance company that would cover all the expenses and let him play the dangerous stunt.

Obviously, Tom Cruise is well placed to steer such a large production. Our doubt concerns the power of Matt Damon and the eventual success of stunts like those played casually by Cruise. A while ago, Tom Cruise talked about the thrill of playing stunts – despite too much broken bones.