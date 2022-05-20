Tom Cruise and the history of the billboards

Years ago, when he wanted to cause a bit of a ruckus at a movie after-dinner that was turning out great, he used to blurt out that Tom Cruise Y Tom Hanks they were the two greatest living movie actors. Today Cannes certifies the obvious, the impressive filmography of the protagonist of top gun. Cruise’s greatness compared to other Hollywood giants is that he has never wanted to come out ugly and fat to gain prestige in dramatic roles, as they do Leonardo Dicaprio, Nicole Kidman either Charlize Theronand in fact, the only time he has done it, appear fat, bald and ugly, was in the most inconsequential and delirious of comedies: Tropic Thunderfrom ben stiller.

To which we are going, Cruise starred in 1993 under the orders of Sidney Pollack, The cover (The Firm)a thriller that adapts a novel by John Grisham, about an exclusive law firm that actually works for the mob and murders those members of the firm who try to leave it. But what matters today is his way of life. When the young and bright Mitch McDeere (Cruise) agrees to join the firm, they give him a house and a car in an exclusive development where all his colleagues and bosses live.

So that both when he is working and when he is on vacation, he lives immersed in the same community of professionals exactly like him, belonging to the same social class and devoted to the same activity. The only thing that differentiates one Saturday from another is whose house the barbecue is today.

This links with those autarkic cultural communities that live isolated from any social, economic or cultural diversity, which is the best way to underline the idea that beyond the community, as the medieval maps said, dragons live. This type of community closed in on itself, described by Jorge Dioni Lopez in The Spain of the Poolsalso proliferates in South American countries, such as the famous and luxurious countries Argentineans, but it was not common for the American middle classes 60 years ago.

If you think of movie titles set in the 50s to the 80s of the last century, you will remember those ideal urbanizations where the lawn is a continuum from house to house, without fences that delimit them from each other or with small symbolic wooden fences that barely reach the waist (the famous picket fence, which gave title to a series). In the central episode of The hoursfrom stephen daldrythe starring Julianne Moore, we see that small community of identical houses on a continuous carpet of grass. And in that jewel called Edward Scissorhands, Tim Burton ironically with these models of coexistence that symbolize an unreal happiness and a coexistence without conflict. Such were the false towns of the atomic tests, like the one we see in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

But remember what the house is like where the children of ET the alienthe home of a lower-middle class divorcee at the end of an urbanization partially under construction, without fences, or the neighborhoods of the families who are the protagonists of my girlthat syrupy and sentimental wonder with children Anna Chlumskyy Macaulay Culkin.

Anyway, the list of films from the 50s to 2000s depicting those suburban communities without fences is endless, but if you think about it, they are disappearing as we move into the 21st century, replaced by others where robust and intimidating boundaries are more common. , up to the model for wealthy classes in which the entire community is a fort. We walk towards the return of the castles, to the point that in the fables of political terror of the saga the purgethe houses of good people have become impregnable fortresses, with highly sophisticated security measures.

A psychosocial approach would suggest that we have become more fearful societies. But if we open up the plane a bit and look at which non-Western countries have had an abundance of gated communities for a long time, we can conclude that the factor is more material than psychological: as societies become more unequal, more dual, and there is less of a gradual network of rents, more frequent are impenetrable houses and urbanizations. Which, on the other hand, is obvious: hard borders are placed between bordering countries with very unequal income, and soft or porous borders are between countries with similar income.

In other words, the alarm does not protect you from criminals because the West is much safer today than it was 70 years ago, the walls protect you from the poor and from the dual societies that non-liberalism has been creating.

In any case, with Tom Cruise and Sidney Pollack we learned one thing: that as difficult as entering an artificial paradise is getting out without costing your life.