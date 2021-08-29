News

Tom Cruise and the mission impossible at the Indian restaurant: “He made two servings of TIkka Masala chicken”

Posted on
At the end of filming on Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise went to lunch at Asher’s Indian restaurant on Newhall Street and couldn’t resist the lure of two servings of chicken Tikka Masala and the fans went wild.

Judging by the actor’s voracity, the one between Tom Cruise and the two portions of Chicken Tikka Masala it wasn’t a love story but a mere night of sex. At the end of the filming of Mission: Impossible 7, the famous face of US cinema went to lunch at the Indian restaurant Asher’s and ordered two portions of chicken in the company of actress Hayley Atwell.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the sacred moment was immortalized through a shot at the end of the lunch that attests the event. The restaurant’s official Twitter page, in fact, shared a photograph showing Tom Cruise surrounded by Asher’s managers and wrote: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to our Birmingham office. Tom ordered two portions of our famous chicken Tikka Masala. That’s the biggest compliment he could give us!”.

The photo shows Tom Cruise smiling and in a casual outfit. The actor and Hayley Atwell shot some sequences of Mission: Impossible 7 at the Bullring and Grand Central shopping center in Birmingham. Shooting for the film began again at the end of the month after being suspended countless times due to Covid-19. Birmingham train station has been transformed into Abu Dhabi airport (amazing movie miracles, huh ?!).

Many on Twitter have made fun of the actor because of his decision to order two servings of chicken Tikka Masala.

Finally, one user wrote: “Wow, it’s risky to eat two such dishes one after the other, no matter how good they are!”.


