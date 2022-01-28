Tom Cruise and the Space: revealed more details on the blockbuster film

While Tom Cruise prepares to begin production on the eighth installment of its successful franchise Mission: Impossibleset to start shooting in South Africa in a few weeks, a new report has provided some more insight into what the 3-time Oscar-nominated actor could plan for in 2023 – a year that should take him into space!

After Space Entertainment Enterprise, a company that previously stated it will co-produce the next space movie of Tom Cruiserecently revealed their plans to build what is essentially a film studio in space by December 2024, Variety has followed up on the ambitious claim and learned more about the space film planned by Tom Cruiseincluding how much of the film will actually take place outside of Earth’s atmosphere.

Filming in space

According to Variety sources at Universal Pictures, SEE’s plans to build a studio in space have no connection with the upcoming film. Tom Cruise, which is still under development. With Tom Cruise who has finished Mission: Impossible 7 last year and planned to finish Mission: Impossible 8 before the end of this calendar year, the studio expects to begin principal photography on production of the more than $ 200 million untitled film in early 2023.

Universal is currently awaiting the director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow; American Made) and the producer, director and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible – Fallout ; Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation) deliver the script, which presumably will take place in the next few months. Although the details have been kept under wraps since the feat was initially announced nearly two years ago, the exchange has confirmed that Tom Cruise will only shoot a portion of the film aboard the International Space Station, with the majority of the project filmed on Earth. Further sequences should also be shot on a rocket.

As previously reported, the project will not be a science fiction story, but instead will be a simple action / adventure story. The plot will follow an unfortunate boy (Cruise), who suddenly finds himself in the unique position of being the only person who can save the Earth.

With production tentatively slated for 2023, if all goes to plan, there’s a strong possibility that we could see this insanely ambitious film finally hit the big screen in 2024. Meanwhile, Cruise will arrive in theaters with Top Gun: Maverick on May 27, 2022. He will then light the fuse with Mission: Impossible 7 on July 14, 2023 e Mission: Impossible 8 on June 28, 2024.