Tom Cruise argues with the Russians for the record of the first film in space

Tom Cruise fighting with the Russians over who will be the first to make a film in space. Tom Cruise has signed an agreement with NASA and Space X to be able to go and film some scenes of a film directly on the international space station.

Needless to say, how incredibly complex it is for an actor to prepare physically and skills to go to space and to go to film too. But the actor said he was enthusiastic and even NASA has made it known that they are happy for this new adventure that they hope will inspire new generations of pilots and engineers. If we think about it this is something quite consistent with the beginning of the popular American actor’s career. In fact, with Top Gun, Tom Cruise managed to make the American armed forces passionate about a generation of young people who all of a sudden dreamed of flying on the very fast stars and stripes jets.

A race reminiscent of Top Gun

And now he tries to repeat the feat but in a larger and more gigantic dimension. But just like in Top Gun, this time too the enemy speaks Russian. Even a Russian crew wants to go and shoot in space and it is now a fight against time of one against the other for who will be able to set this extraordinary record. Filming the very first film among the stars is a record that makes it right in the history of cinema. It is inevitable with the privatization of space and of carriers and spacecraft that this new business creates an encounter with other types of business: tourism, cinema and others will come.

Space is a matter of patriotic pride, but it is increasingly a bargain, even if it is not yet clear what features this bargain will take, it is certain that no one wants to be left behind.

It goes without saying that this film is also an opportunity for NASA which often does not receive all the funds it asks for from the US government and which would not mind a greater popularity and sympathy from the public.