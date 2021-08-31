Tom Cruise bases his work on the profound difference between severe pain and injury

The actor Jake Johnson, who he worked with Tom Cruise to the unsuccessful reboot de The Mummy, recounted his work experience with the star of Mission: Impossible, explaining how it all boils down to the difference between severe pain and serious injury for him.

In what sense? You may be wondering: Johnson’s words explain it in detail. “Let’s say he is an intense person. But like, very intense. I mean, whatever he wants to do in a movie – I can’t make any statements about the man off the set because I don’t know him very well privately – but in terms of cinema, he wants to entertain audiences more than anything else. And if that’s not your goal, you’ll probably get kicked out of the shack, because he’s there to entertain the public and is willing to put himself in serious danger to do so.“.

The actor then provided a solid example of Tom Cruise’s intensity on set, telling a story dating back to the filming of The Mummy. “We had to jump off a building as it exploded. In the real sense: we were on a three-story building that was supposed to collapse. I crashed badly, hit my back, and asked him to take a break because I missed landing and got hurt. He looked at me and said: ‘Did you hurt yourself or did you get injured?’ I asked him, ‘What would the difference be?’ And he said, ‘Can you do another take or do you have something broken?’ And I then: ‘No, I mean, I think I can do another take.’ And then he held out his hand to me: ‘So you’re just hurt. Of course you are hurt. You fell from a three-story building. ‘“

The actor concluded: “That’s when I thought, ‘man, this guy isn’t pretending.’ The stories about him are true. When you see him in a movie falling off his horse, in reality his back is really bruised. But that’s okay because maybe he loves that shot. When he grabs onto the wing of a plane and it then leaves and takes off and all that wind hits him in the face like a stone and it looks like it’s ripping his skin … it’s because it’s really ripping his skin!“.

And while the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 is about to conclude, remember that Tom Cruise is planning to shoot a film in space: who knows what he will do.