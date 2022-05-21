Tom Cruise blushes Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival

The actress Elle Fanning still recovering after the words he received from none other thanTom Cruise.

Speaking to the audience at the premiere of his new movie Top Gun: Maverick Last Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise, 59, praised Elle, 24, while shared an old memory of the “very talented actress”.

“And it’s wonderful to see you here and to see your sister,” Cruise added, referring to Elle’s older sister, Dakota Fanningwith whom he starred War of the Worlds from 2005.

Elle, who smiled widely from her seat during Cruise’s speech, mentioned in an interview after the event that she was “freaking out” and “kind of crying/blushing” during the sweet moment.

“I woke up pinching myself. Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming?” added the actress, who is an international spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris.

During his speech, Cruise praised Elle and Dakota, 28, for their acting talent and ambition at a young age, after meeting them for the first time when they were just little girls.

“[Elle] she said, ‘I’m an actress,’ and I said, ‘I know you are,'” she said. “I was working with Dakota, who’s a genius, and I was in there with Elle, so I said, ‘What are you going to do?’ She said, ‘I’m an actress too.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you are.’ “

Elle told People magazine that Cruise “proposed to stay in life [de Dakota]” after they finished filming The War of the Worlds, “which was very nice.”

“And he still sends her a birthday present every year,” says Elle. “We get the coconut cake that he sends, and I know Kirsten Dunst said she gets one too for working with him on the movie Interview with the Vampire.”

“I think it just shows how even the youngest actors – he wants to be out there and inspire young actors to go forward,” he added.

The young woman also shared that she used to hanging out on set with her sister in movies like War of the Worlds and Man on Fire, doing crayon drawings for Cruise in the first and Denzel Washington in the second.

“I remember my photo [que le di a Tom] it was from one of the War of the Worlds things: it was him and my sister running away. It was a picture made with crayons. That’s my memory of when I met him,” says Elle.

“And he said he remembered. It seems so!” she adds.