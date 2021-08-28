Tom Cruise, car stolen while filming ‘Mission Impossible’

It was a thief who made the mission impossible. Someone stole the BMW’s Tom Cruise, in the guarded parking lot of the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, under the nose of the actor’s bodyguard.

Cruise has been in England for a few days to shoot some shots of the seventh film in the series Mission impossible of which he is the protagonist. That’s why he stays in a five-star hotel in Birmingham. And that’s where his car disappeared from. It seems that the thief managed to clone the key, entering and starting the car without having to pick the lock and without making the keepers suspicious.

BMW, writes the Sun of London, contained the equivalent of thousands of euros of the Hollywood star’s personal values. The car was found a few hours later in a city street, but emptied of the bags and suitcases it had in the trunk. Authorities investigate. But this time the protagonist of Mission impossible he can’t do anything about it.