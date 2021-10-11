Tom Cruise chuckles as he shoots dangerous stunts: “They told me to stop”

In a recent interview, Tom Cruise said shooting stunts for his films is “hilarious”.

We saw him run vertically on the windows of the tallest skyscraper in the world in Dubai, get hooked on the hatch of a plane taking off, parachute from 10,000 meters, fly a helicopter in the snow-capped mountains. If he then breaks his ankle while jumping from one roof of one building to another, the scene first ends and then he asks to be taken to the hospital. This is just to mention some of the dangerous scenes he shoots himself. And only by calling into question the last three films in the saga of Mission: Impossible (the ankle injury happened during the filming of the sixth film, Fallout). A few days ago Tom Cruise was again a guest of Graham Norton and, in the course of the chat with the British host, the actor explained well what effect facing a new stunt has on him.

“I am a very physical actor and I love doing stunts. I study, train and prepare to figure out how to make everything work takes time. I have a lot of broken bones! The first time of every stunt I have nerves on the edge, but it’s also hilarious, “he says Cruise who uses this very word, “exhilarating”. The star is so comfortable while risking his life, or is so sure he will not risk anything thanks to the cables that hold him while enjoying a good dose of adrenaline, that he does not realize his facial expression. “I was told a few times during the shoot to stop smiling” he said cadidly Tomknowing that shooting a dangerous scene in case he accidentally giggled can only extend his amusement.

Below is a video making of by Mission: Impossible – Fallout.