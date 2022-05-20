Entertainment

Tom Cruise Didn’t Always Have That Hollywood Smile, A Photo Of His Front Teeth Has Resurfaced

When you look in the mirror, you can’t help but pinpoint your flaws. If it can reassure you, the stars also had their share of unsightly physical details. The most striking example? Tom Cruise’s teeth. The actor, director, producer, stuntman and Scientology of 59 has not always had the sparkling smile that we know him. It appears today on the poster of the new Top Gunpremiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday May 18.

The opportunity to come back to an old photo of the actor before his multiple dental operations. Because today, Tom Cruise has chosen to have porcelain veneers. But in the past, the actor’s teeth had nothing to do with their current appearance. He is not the only star to have invested in his smile. Among the celebrities to have their teeth redone or aligned are Johnny Depp, Demi Moore, Emma Watson and Miley Cyrus.

