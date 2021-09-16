Tom Cruise disagrees on a particular distribution strategy of Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise is also the star of Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise is an actor and film producer who symbolized a generation. Il divo, who became legendary for his interpretation of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun (1986) by Tony Scott, he then embodied many other characters from the world of Hollywood who have made the history of the medium. Surely, among those that the public appreciated the most, there is also the special agent Ethan Hunt which appeared, for the first time, in Mission: Impossible (1996) of Brian De Palma and he was the protagonist of all the other subsequent feature films, no less than 5 and which is about to arrive in two other chapters of the saga.

Tom Cruise, as he amply demonstrated during the filming period of the film, has a lot to heart Mission: Impossible 7, to the point of being furious for the failure to comply with some safety regulations adopted on the set. With the production that has just ended, the famous interpreter, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter (via Screen Rant), expressed his disappointment over the decision to Paramount to distribute, just 45 days after the theaters, the film directly in streaming on Paramount +, instead of waiting for the canonical 90 days. In the early days of the pandemic, the artist had revealed that he particularly cared about cinemas, so much so that he advertised, on his social networks, the fact that he had gone to see Tenet.

An aspect that is inevitably trying to fight, without however considering that the majors, in this period of crisis, are trying to save goat and cabbage, sometimes reaching compromises that are not very acceptable. One thing is certain: Tom Cruise is not the only one who is skeptical about certain distributive maneuvers. We remind you, in fact, that Christopher Nolan, due to some diatribes on the subject, has closed for now the bridges with Warner Bros. that he will not produce and distribute his next project.

