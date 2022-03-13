Tom Cruise does not contain his emotion after being greeted with the Tom Gun song

While filming the latest installment of “Mission: Impossible” in South Africa, Tom Cruise looked almost exactly as he did in the first installment of the action series in 1996. The star was all smiles as he clapped his hands to a group of locals singing the theme song. title of one of Tom’s other blockbusters “Top Gun” from 1986 .

Meanwhile, Tom has been handling his own on-set stunt work, as he has on previous productions, including “Mission: Impossible 7,” which is set for release in 2022 and stars his now-alleged ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson. and Vanessa Kirby. For its part, the eighth installment in the series is scheduled for release in July 2023, and had Tom invest in flying lessons to deftly fly a Boeing Stearman aircraft.

Tom Cruise was received by fans singing the theme of ‘Top Gun’. (Photograph by Jannie Nikola/Mega)

For the moment, Tom gave a glimpse of what the new action installment will be, along with the production team. Perhaps Tom felt the “need for speed” after finishing filming “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the 1986 smash hit Top Gun. The film will be released in May 2022.

Tom Cruise does not stop working this 2022

“Top Gun: Maverick” has Tom reprising his iconic role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, with Val Kilmer returning as Commander Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. The film also stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Connelly. Meanwhile, Tom recently made a rare public appearance with his son Connor at a baseball game in San Francisco.

Tom shares Connor with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, whom he was married to from 1990 to 2001. The former couple also share their daughter Isabella. In addition, Tom has a third 15-year-old daughter, Suri, the product of his relationship with his ex Katie Holmes. The two separated in 2016 after six years of marriage.