Tom Cruise: filming of “Mission: Impossible 7” concluded

Tom Cruise has finally completed filming on “Mission: Impossible 7”, after a long series of postponements in production.

Over the weekend, director Christopher McQuarrie shared a black and white photo with Cruise, sitting in an upside-down train car with a blissful expression.

In the post published on Instagram, McQuarrie thanks collaborators Ethan Hunt, Tom, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Hatwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham and Cary Elwes.

“All we need are good people. To our cast and crew, indomitable, unstoppable, unstoppable. Even under the best of circumstances it would have been impossible. Even though I have witnessed it, I cannot believe the result you have achieved. Words fail to adequately express our gratitude and admiration, they are not for you but for your loved ones. You are the best in the world ».

Production has suffered many setbacks.

Filming scheduled in Italy was halted due to the pandemic in March 2020, and then resumed in the UK in July last year, although production was halted on a couple of occasions due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Cruise had vented last May in the interview with Empire.

“I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs,” he shared.

“All my friends in the industry, the people in distribution and my team were wondering, ‘What are we going to do? I might lose my home!” So ​​I said,’ We’ll be back. We’ll get everyone back to work. in the summer. And we will find out how to do it safely ”».

The release of “Mission: Impossible 7” is scheduled for September 2022.