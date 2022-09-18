Tom Cruise | Flock of sheep forces the production of ‘Mission Impossible 8’ to stop filming

Tom Cruise went through an unexpected situation during the filming of Mission: Impossible 8. The production team was forced to suspend the recording after a herd of sheep broke into the place where they were filming.

According to foxnews, the fact was triggered when a member of the team opened a door that allowed the animals to invade the set. In addition to pausing the filming, those responsible had to help create the conditions so that the animals could travel safely.

Apparently, Tom Cruise he took the situation humorously. In a photo obtained by the outlet, the actor and several co-stars can be seen smiling and intently watching the scene. Without a doubt, it is an unusual event that will be remembered as an anecdote from the filming, which takes place in the Lake District, England.

The premieres of Mission Impossible 7 Y 8 were postponed to 2023 and 2024, respectively, due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19. The date that the followers of agent Ethan Hunt expected for the seventh film was September 29, 2022, after several changes also motivated by the health crisis.

However, in a joint statement, the producers Paramount Pictures Y Skydance detailed that the new release date will be July 14, 2023. This has led to Mission Impossible 8 may also have to delay his departure until June 28, 2024, instead of July 7, 2023 as planned.

record fundraiser

The saga has raised almost 3.6 billion dollars so far and only its last film, Mission Impossible – Fallout (2018), left the production companies a collection of 791 million dollars; franchise record.

In the film series Mission ImpossibleTom Cruise stars as spy Ethan Hunt and many are already anticipating his incredible return to the big screen as the fearless character.

the trailer of Mission Impossible 7 was released earlier this year during Paramount Pictures’ CinemaCon showcase and caused great excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting the film. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby return to the series in their respective roles, while Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff join in new roles.

