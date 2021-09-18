Tom Cruise, for the first film in space, the actor was beaten by a Russian crew

As for the primacy of the ‘first movie in space’ Tom Cruise and Elon Musk were beaten by a Russian film crew.

In view of the upcoming $ 200 million space epic that sees as protagonists Tom Cruise and Elon Musk, a Russian film crew plans to produce the first film shot in space, thus beating American rivals.

The Challenge is the story of a Russian doctor sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes according to plan, the production team will leave next month on a 12-day mission to get the project done.

A collaboration between the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the public broadcaster Channel One and the studio Yellow, Black and White, directs Klim Shipenko, whose blockbuster comedy “Son of a Rich” is the highest-grossing film Russian of all time. The production team received a crash course in space travel earlier this year at the Yuri Gagarin Center for Cosmonaut Training.

Shipenko is expected to enter orbit on 5 October in a spaceship piloted by Anton Shkaplerov, a very experienced Russian cosmonaut. During a press conference in Moscow this week, the director said it was “too late” to be afraid of the mission: “If you are afraid of wolves, you shouldn’t go to the forest. There is no more time for fear“.