Tom Cruise from Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, Penélope Cruz to Flavia Vento? Of course it was a scam

Obsessive and a perfectionist, Tom Cruise is the Hollywood hero who takes the most risks in his profession. For forty years it belongs to the category of megastars. The public always chooses it. His industry peers either love him or hate him.

He fell in love with celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, Penélope Cruz and Cher. He married and divorced three times. At almost 60 years old, the eternal stealer of cinema does not stop working and plans the most dangerous trick of his career: acting in space.

The protagonist of the saga “Mission Impossible” and “Jerry Maguire” began acting in 1980 with no experience or training. Cruise was 19 and slept on Sean Penn’s sofa, represented by the powerful Paula Wagner. “Tom had the intensity, commitment, energy, charisma and charm that only stars have. It is always said that you recognize the stars because when they enter a room they dominate the attention of everyone else.

That was Tom “, recalls Wagner. He made his career a personal matter. He didn’t stop until he gave him a test for “Risky business” and managed to change the age of the “Rain Man” co-star so that instead of being the older brother of Dustin Hoffman was younger than him and therefore Cruise could play him. And convinced Oliver Stone to be the perfect protagonist for “Born on the 4th of July”.

The four-time Oscar nominee and three-time Golden Globe winner is guaranteed millions at the box office if his name is on the poster. With a long career and a filmography that so far includes more than 50 feature films, Cruise remains in place in the competitive world of the industry. Next year he will be one of the big stars of the big screen with previews “Top Gun: Maverick”And “Mission Impossible 7”.

With his reputation as a maverick, Cruise has earned a bad reputation. It was listed as a nightmare by the production team of “Mission Impossible 7”. A behavior that was evident when an audio leaked of the actor enraged with several employees for not respecting the sanitary rules on the set in the middle of the pandemic. A situation that made it clear that he takes his work very seriously.