Tom Cruise Gives Huge Big Surprise to William and Kate

TO Tom Cruise an idea occurred to him that left his jaws agape the dukes of cambridge. The actor offered a surprise gift to the royal couple. A gift that has amazed them, especially the Prince Guillermo. It turns out that the famous actor found out that the firstborn of Lady Di he is an absolute fan of his eighties movie “Top Gun”. Cruise, who is about to release the sequel to this film, did not think twice and organized a private showing of his new film for the dukes to see. The spectacular gift was easy to organize, at least it was easy for the famous actor. Tom Cruise He closed a London cinema to the public and staged an exclusive premiere for the Duke and Duchess. A small group of royals gathered, there was popcorn for everyone, and ready to see the premiere Top Gun: Maverick.

Prince William (R) and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film “Spectre” at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The movie “Top Gun” thrilled millions of viewers around the world with Cruise’s adventures as the pilot of a magnificent plane. That Cruise tape was released in 1986 and was a resounding success. Everyone was talking about the airplane movie, Prince William was then only four years old. But “Top Gun” became a classic that continued to enchant children and young people for decades. And now we know that one of those kids who became a die-hard “Top Gun” fan was the prince. Let us remember that Guillermo has been a pilot of the British Royal Air Force. We can even think that perhaps his passion for airplanes was born in part due to this Cruise movie.

LOS ANGELES – MAY 16: The movie “Top Gun”, directed by Tony Scott. Seen here, in front from left, Anthony Edwards as Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw and Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Initial theatrical release May 16, 1986. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

At Daily Mail They tell us now that when Tom Cruise found out that the prince is an absolute admirer of his film, the actor quickly sent an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Cruise organized a private premiere for Prince William and Kate Middleton to have the privilege of enjoying their new movie “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to “Top Gun”. For the rest of the mortals, we will have to wait for the film to be released in May during the Cannes Film Festival. According to the British newspaper, Cruise organized the exclusive premiere at a London cinema in Leicester Square where he invited a small group of royals to accompany Prince William and Kate Middleton. Together with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they also enjoyed the private screening of “Top Gun: Maverick”, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Sophie of Wessex and some select friends of the royals.

Pilot John Romain speaks to Britain’s Prince William during his visit to the Imperial War Museum, to receive a newly restored Supermarine Spitfire Mark I N3200 on behalf of the museum, in Duxford July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

They ensure that prince william he thoroughly enjoyed watching the movie on the IMAX screen. And it sure was. It seems that Tom Cruise has earned even more the admiration of the son of prince charles of england. The actor has triumphed among the royals with his surprise gift, I think so.