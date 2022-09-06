Tom Cruise hanged in a reckless Mission Impossible 7 aerial sequence

MADRID, 6 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

after their crazy stunts in Top Gun: MarverickTom Cruise has once again left the ojiplático world with one of his daring, although usual, action scenes. A leaked video of Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence shows the actor suspended in the void while filming a spectacular aerial sequence while hanging from a plane.

It was a couple of months ago when some images of the actor performing a tremendous stunt while soaring through the skies in a red biplane. Now, this clip of more than a minute in length, which had already been screened at the Cinema-Con earlier this year, shows the protagonist of the Mission Impossible saga once again defying death executing his spectacular aerial feat.

This scene, which has been shared on social networks, shows Cruise above the deck of a Boeing-Stearman Model 75 from 1943. And while it remains in the air with no one to pilot the plane, the actor is shown smiling, addressing the camera with which Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Death Sentence part 1 and 2, is recording him from another plane. That’s when, after warning him that they are losing a lot of natural light and need to continue filming, the biplane takes a dizzying turn that ends with Cruise hanging upside down.





I just really love Tom Cruise okay pic.twitter.com/DTDk5erIsR — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 5, 2022

Directed and written by Christopher McQuarrie, fans will be able to reunite with Ethan Hunt and his team in the first installment of Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence, whose premiere is scheduled for july 2023. next to Cruise, Completing the cast of the film Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Cary Elwes. The second chapter of this diptych of the saga will see the light in June 2024.