News

Tom Cruise has rekindled the space race between Russia and the US

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tom Cruise has rekindled the space race between Russia and the US

Who will make first film in orbit? The Russian troupe leaves in October

Milan, 1 July (askanews) – Tom Cruise has reignited the space race between Russia and the United States. 60 years after Gagarin, cosmonaut and first man in orbit, the Russians want to beat the Americans again, bringing cinema to the stars.

In October, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will depart on board the Soyuz, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, to reach the International Space Station. The mission? Making a space movie for the first time in history and doing it before Tom Cruise.

The “Mission Impossible” star has long announced the agreement with NASA and Space X but there are no precise dates yet.

In the meantime, the Russian actress has begun the intense preparatory work necessary before the launch on October 5th since May.

“I am a human being, I am a woman, I am not a super heroine, of course I will be scared. But someone had to do it, ”he explained. “I can’t speak for all of Russia – he continued – but as a normal person I want to say that we don’t want to be only the first, but also the best. I would like us to be the first in space, health, education “.

Loading...
Advertisements

A new space age begins.

SHARE ON:

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
868
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
863
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
857
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
855
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
835
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
789
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
563
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top