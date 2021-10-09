Tom Cruise has rekindled the space race between Russia and the US

Who will make first film in orbit? The Russian troupe leaves in October

Milan, 1 July (askanews) – Tom Cruise has reignited the space race between Russia and the United States. 60 years after Gagarin, cosmonaut and first man in orbit, the Russians want to beat the Americans again, bringing cinema to the stars.

In October, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will depart on board the Soyuz, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, to reach the International Space Station. The mission? Making a space movie for the first time in history and doing it before Tom Cruise.

The “Mission Impossible” star has long announced the agreement with NASA and Space X but there are no precise dates yet.

In the meantime, the Russian actress has begun the intense preparatory work necessary before the launch on October 5th since May.

“I am a human being, I am a woman, I am not a super heroine, of course I will be scared. But someone had to do it, ”he explained. “I can’t speak for all of Russia – he continued – but as a normal person I want to say that we don’t want to be only the first, but also the best. I would like us to be the first in space, health, education “.

Loading... Advertisements

A new space age begins.