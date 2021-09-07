Tom Cruise: here is the luxury yacht of 68 meters where he spends his holidays (PHOTO)

Between Wembley, Wimbledon and Silverstone, Tom Cruise he had a really good time in Britain. To crown the last weeks of the American actor, one is thinking about it vacation aboard Triple Seven, one yacht of 68 meters which is worth the beauty of 32 million dollars.

After touring Britain far and wide, Tom Cruise is taking a break off Cornwall on the Triple Seven yacht. According to the Daily Mail, at dawn, a figure very similar to that of the protagonist of Mission: Impossible would have been seen on the yacht.

Triple Seven can be rented for as little as $ 460,000 per week and can be purchased for around $ 38 million. Among the comforts that can be enjoyed on board are a jacuzzi, a gym, a solarium and a private swimming pool. In addition, an inflatable water slide, kayaks, wakeboarding boards and various jet skis can also be transported.

The interior space is essential and characterized by a light and neutral color. The privacy of the living room is underlined by the possibility of taking advantage of the tinted windows that prevent people outside from spying on what is happening inside the yacht. The furniture in the main suite was changed in 2014 and includes a bed with linen fabrics. Overall, the yacht is capable of accommodating ten people in five bedrooms, four of which are doubles. The outdoor space available is truly enviable and matching the decor of the luxury boat.

Loading... Advertisements

Tom Cruise spent a good part of 2020 in Great Britain while filming the seventh chapter of Mission: Impossible. Last month, the processing of Mission: Impossible 7 was interrupted and rumors claim that Tom Cruise, who was absent from the film set for a long time, may have contracted Covid. A resource from The Sun, in fact, stated that the cause of the pause of filming, this time, may have been Tom Cruise.

The resource commented: “Everyone knows that filming was stopped due to Covid. Since that time, Tom Cruise has never returned to the set. Probably, Tom has come into contact with a positive person and contracted the virus. The voice of the people, this time, it could be correct “. At the moment, it is unknown whether Tom Cruise received the Covid vaccine or not. Last March, the protagonist of Mission: Impossible surprised Britain’s National Health Service by thanking him on behalf of the entire country.

At the moment, there should be only twenty-one days to go until the conclusion of the filming of Mission: Impossible 7. In view of the autumn distribution of Top Gun 2, then, Tom Cruise will have the opportunity to embark on a promotional tour of the film that will soon be made official.