Tom Cruise highest paid

Tom Cruise It is profitable and charges for it. The actor has topped the list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood by a distance of Will Smith, the second on the list. The difference is remarkable, even more so when we see that the first woman to appear on the list is in 17th place.

The report published by Variety has other well-known names, among which we count Brad Pitt, Vin Diesel, Leonardo Dicaprio either Dwayne Johnson. The first woman to appear on the list is margot robbie And as we mentioned, it’s not even in the top 10.

Cruise achieves the large sum of 100 million dollars for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the original released 36 years ago. To these 100 million would then have to add a percentage of the box office of the film, something that contemplates the actor’s contract, and that has raised about 1,220 million dollars at the box office.

This twist is nothing new. Many actors decide to receive their salaries to later obtain a portion of the total box office earned by the film they star in. Of course, the studies evaluate each case and in return they ask that the actor or actress in question lend themselves to a media tour and appear at multiple premieres around the world. Cruise is one of those actors who oozes sympathy and lends himself to interviews, which they also do. Dwayne Johnson either Will Smithwho use their charisma to impress on the media tour and promote their films to the far corners of the world.

In second place on the list, Smith appears, but very far from Cruise. The actor pocketed $35 million for his leading role in emancipationa movie for Apple TV +, also the first that he stars in after his scandal at the Oscars.

They share third place Leonardo Dicaprio Y Brad Pitt. Both have reported 30 million dollars for projects such as Killers of the Flower Moon, where DiCaprio will be under the command of Martin Scorsese. For his part, Pitt achieves the salary thanks to an upcoming unnamed project that will focus on Formula 1 and will be directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Dwayne Johnson stays in fourth place thanks to Black Adam, next big DC movie, where Johnson will surely use all his drawing power during the media tour. Vin Diesel, Will Ferrell, Denzel Washington, Chris Hemsworth either Joaquin Phonenix continue in the rest of the positions with a salary of 20 million.

In the list, after several recognized names, we find ourselves in position 17 to margot robbie that is made of a place by its leading role in Barbiefor which he charges some $12.5 million. There are barely five women on the list and in addition to Robbie they are: Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis Y Anya Taylor-Joy.

Here is the complete list:

– Tom Cruise: 100 million dollars for Top Gun: Maverick.

– Will Smith: 35 million dollars for Emancipation.

– Leonardo DiCaprio: 30 million dollars for Killers of the Flower Moon.

– Brad Pitt: 30 million dollars for a Formula 1 drama.

– Dwayne Johnson: 22.5 million dollars for Black Adam.

– Vin Diesel: 20 million dollars for Fast & Furious 10.

– Will Ferrell: 20 million dollars for Spirited.

– Denzel Washington: 20 million dollars for The Equalizer 3.

– Chris Hemsworth: $20 million for Tyler Rake 2.

– Joaquin Phoenix: 20 million dollars for Joker.

– Tom Hardy: 20 million dollars for Venom 3.

– Ryan Reynolds: 20 million dollars for Spirited.

– Eddie Murphy: 15 million dollars for Super detective in Hollywood 4.

– Jason Momoa: 15 million dollars for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

– Chris Pine: 13 million dollars for the new Star Trek.

– Steve Carell: 12.5 million dollars for Minions: The rise of Gru.

– Margot Robbie: 12.5 million dollars for Barbie.

– Ryan Gosling: 12.5 million dollars for Barbie.

– Millie Bobby Brown: 10 million dollars for Enola Holmes 2.

– Timothée Chalamet: 9 million dollars for Wonka.

– Emily Blunt: $4 million for Oppenheimer.

– Robert Donwey Jr.: $4 million for Oppenheimer.

– Matt Damon: $4 million for Oppenheimer.

– Daniel Kaluuya: 4 million dollars for NOP.

– Jamie Lee Curtis: $3.5 million for Halloween: The Finale.

– Anya Taylor-Joy: 1.8 million dollars for Furiosa. @worldwide