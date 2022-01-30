Tom Cruise: His film in space will only be partially shot in space

The new film with Tom Cruise shot in space, despite the contradictory and thunderous news, will only be partially shot in space.

Well yes, despite that Tom Cruise be the face of Ethan Hunt, not even him can be asked the impossible. The news of the day, in fact, is that his new film shot in space it will only be partially filmed in space …!

As reported by Variety, the future of the Tom Cruise film shot in space has its feet firmly planted on the ground. Unlike the thunderous news given by Universal, in fact, the script by Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie would not yet be finalized and the project is destined to be further postponed.

As if that weren’t enough, then, a report released by Slash Film explains: “The film will only be partially shot on the International Space Station. Most of the sequences will be shot on Earth, while others will be shot inside a missile. This is not a science fiction film but, rather, an adventure film in which Cruise plays a man who, as usual, is the only one able to save the Earth “.

This project should be the next for Tom Cruise. Apparently, however, expectations with respect to what was initially communicated by Universal Pictures must be resized. Space Entertainment Enterprise, in fact, would like to build a film studio in space but not to shoot the film with Tom Cruise. Do not doubt, however! The new film with Tom Cruise will still be a bomb, whether it is shot in space or simply on Earth!