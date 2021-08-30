Tom Cruise, his old Porsche 911 Carrera Targa sold at auction for 73,280 euros

The American actor from “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible” owned the car until February 1987. Air-cooled six-cylinder boxer engine paired with rear-wheel drive and a five-speed manual transmission

The car model is a certainty, the American star who drove it as well: Tom Cruise. A 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa, which in the past belonged to the American actor of Jerry Maguire and Mission Impossible from April of the same year (when the film that consecrated him: Top Gun was released in theaters) in February 1987 was sold at auction. on Bring a Trailer for 73,280 euros. Also in 1987, Cruise sold it to a new owner, who used it in New Jersey, Georgia and Illinois, before delivering it to another bidder in 2012. The latter, a few months ago, decided to auction the model of the house in Zuffenhausen, which now has a new owner, precisely from Monday 16 August.

Porsche 911 by Tom Cruise, the engine – The black outer frame of the 911 Carrera Targa sold was updated last year, including a bare metal repaint, an interior update and a completely rebuilt transmission. The Porsche was also divested with service and historical documents of ownership, as well as a Carfax report and an Illinois title in the seller’s name. The car’s power comes from a 3.2-liter six-cylinder Boxer engine, combined with rear-wheel drive and a five-speed manual transmission. Features also include a removable roof panel, cruise control, 16 “Fuchs wheels, front fog lights, power windows, and a” Blaupunkt Monterey “stereo with Bluetooth functionality.

Tom Cruise's Porsche 911, the other details – During last year's update, the windshield and Targa rear window and bar seals were also replaced. The 16 "Fuchs wheels have black centers and" Continental Extreme Contact "tires (also recently replaced), while the brake calipers were changed five years ago. In the interior, the upholstery is in black leather as well as the dashboard, steering wheel, carpets and door panels. Behind the same wheel, then, there is a central 7,000 rpm tachometer, a 274 km / min speedometer and auxiliary indicators, as well as an analog clock. The mileage is unknown, given that the odometer was replaced after 14,162 km traveled (this year, moreover, another 500 miles were traveled this year, or about 805 km).