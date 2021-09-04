Tom Cruise: his payout for Top Gun: Maverick revealed

In the course of 2021, we will all have the opportunity to return to appreciate the pindaric flights of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. But what was the compensation perceived by the actor to shoot the sequel to the cult that launched his career in 1986? A Variety report revealed the mystery!

Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise on the set

As reported by Screen Rant, Variety claims that Tom Cruise received a $ 13 million payout for playing Top Gun: Maverick. Apparently, such a figure might seem low. In reality, however, it is a mere upfront fee (that is, a sort of advance on signing the contract). The compensation, then, will be enriched by a series of bonuses directly proportional to the result of the film at the global box office.

Tom Cruise, who is notoriously an actor willing to break his bones in order to play all of his stunts, is supposed to be rewarded for his passion and dedication to the job. The interpreter is one of the highest paid and most profitable in Hollywood. For Mission: Impossible 2 and War of the Worlds, Cruise received a total payout of approximately $ 200 million. For Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protocol, however, the actor received a whopping 75 million dollars. It goes without saying that the Mission: Impossible series has been the most profitable of his career.

Many are wondering how actors will be rewarded for acting in films only distributed on online streaming platforms. A dispute between Disney and Scarlett Johansson has taken place around this topic. The hypothesis is that, in the absence of bonuses proportional to the proceeds obtained at the box office from a film, the upfront fees received by the actors can clearly rise.

Until now, Tom Cruise has shown himself uninterested in the idea of ​​signing contracts with the streaming giants. Rather, the actor sided with Paramount and the importance of cinemas. And, anyway, Cruise will still take home $ 13 million … A lot of money that’s hard to complain about!