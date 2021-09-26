Tom Cruise, his Porsche 928 was sold at a record price

Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 sold at auction for nearly $ 2 million in the Texas sale organized by Barrett-Jackson. The exact figure is $ 1,980,000 and it is even more absurd when you consider that the 928 is one of the currently less popular Porsche on the market and can easily be found for less than $ 20,000 in the United States. But the value of this car is given by its having appeared on the set of Risky Business, the film that made Tom Cruise known to the general public in 1983 and also the first in which he got the lead role. In fact, shortly thereafter he obtained the main part in Top Gun which in 1986 was an overwhelming success and made the original actor of Syracuse a real star.

“Porsche, there is no substitute”

Going back to Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928, it’s a 1979 model that was recently auctioned in Texas for the exact sum of $ 1,980,000. Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 is one of the three used during filming and is the one that appears most time in the film, as well as being used during the chase scene where Joe Goodson, after escaping danger, pronounces the slogan of the era of the Zuffenhausen brand, ie «Porsche, there is no substitute». Who knows if the production received something from Porsche for this, after all at that time it was not customary to declare the placement of products for advertising purposes.

How Tom Cruise’s Porsche is made

In any case, the German coupe was originally painted white, but was repainted in gold precisely for the purposes of the scene. After filming, it was well preserved and exhibited at the Porsche Cars North America dealer for a year, before making it onto the list of the Porsche Effect Exhibit of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Inside this 928 there are also the signatures of several cast members – including Bronson Pinchot (Barry), Joe Pantoliano (Guido), Curtis Armstrong (Miles) and Francine Locke (Shower Girl) – and the car also comes with from several original photos taken on the set. The car was also the subject of a documentary entitled The Quest for the RB928 (Risky Business 928) which recounted the journey of director Lewis Johnsen to track down the car.

How to drive the 928

It was in this documentary that the producer of Risky Business Jon Avnet said he had to teach Tom Cruise how to drive with a manual gearbox as he was unable to. After all, under the hood of this Porsche there was still a 4.5 V8 with 241 HP that pushed it up to 230 km / h. The 928, however, had to retire the 911, with respect to which it was a completely new and in some ways revolutionary project. Too bad the market didn’t like it (despite being an excellent car), forcing Porsche to retrace its steps. But that’s another story.

