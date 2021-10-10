Tom Cruise, how many times has the star of Top Gun and Mission: Impossible been married?

Tom Cruise he is not only famous for his box office hits and his breathtaking stunts: the Mission: Impossible actor has often made headlines for his rather eventful love life, which in fact includes a decidedly not bad number of weddings and divorces.

The Top Gun actor was indeed married three times: to go back to the first we must go back to the first successful years of ours, that is to say to 1987, when a Cruise just 25 years old got married with the actress Mimi Rogers (the same who, according to the chronicles, would have convinced the good Tom to join Scientology).

The two then divorced in 1990, the year in which ours ended up again at the altar with Nicole Kidman after a flash engagement: the two had met only the year before on the set of Days of Thunder. The idyll between the two star of Eyes Wide Shut lasted about a decade: in 2001, in fact, the two divorced also following Kidman’s refusal to abandon Catholicism to follow her husband in Scientology.

The last marriage dates back to 2006 and is the one with the colleague Katie Holmes, which took place in Italy: the couple then divorced in 2012 after also giving birth to a daughter, Suri. These days, however, there seems to be no further marriages in sight! Love life aside, meanwhile, Tom Cruise recently talked about the absurd diet of cakes followed for one of his films.