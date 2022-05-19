Tom Cruise: “I make movies for the big screen”

CANNES, France.- The “Tom Cruise Mania” landed Wednesday in Cannes, where the actor made a whirlwind appearance at the French film festival to walk the red carpet, receive a surprise Palme d’Or and watch a squadron of French fighter jets soar above the European premiere. from “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Cannes celebrated in style to the 59-year-old starpaying homage to Cruise not only with a rare on-stage interview and a red-carpet premiere, featuring a display flight of jets that left trails of colored smoke, but with the unexpected delivery of an honorary Palme d’Or. Festival president Pierre Lescure announced the award — only some 15 honorary Palme d’Ors have been handed out before — onstage just before the screening began. Cruise held the top prize at Cannes as the audience gave him a standing ovation.

Cruise brought quite a stir to the Croisette, where a crowd gathered around the Palais des Festivals chanting “Tom!” to try to see at least a little of the star. The song “Great Balls of Fire” resounded on the carpet.

The actor hadn’t been to the festival in three decades, but amid major disruption from other media challenging the cinema experience, Cannes and Cruise exuded a vibe of old friends. “He is devoted to cinema,” declared artistic director Thierry Fremaux. Cruise’s enthusiastic welcome seemed somewhat like an action hero sent to save the day.

“I make movies for the big screen,” Cruise said to applause. in an interview on stage at the Debussy room in Cannes.

The European premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, marked one of the most stellar red carpets at the Cannes Film Festival, which began on Tuesday and ends on May 28. Attendees included Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning, Omar Sy and Eva Longoria — along with “Top Gun: Maverick” stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

Cruise arrived by helicopter for the film’s premiere in San Diego, which was held aboard an aircraft carrier, but arrived in Cannes in a more traditional way, in a motorcade along with the cast and crew. Cruise stopped for a few minutes to sign autographs and take photos with fans lined up across the street from the carpet.

Prior to this, the festival paid tribute to Cruise in a career-spanning video montage, after which the actor discussed his dedication to filmmaking in an interview that steered clear of any personal questions. Instead, he responded to interviewer Didier Allouc’s insistence on why Monsieur Cruise takes so many risks by doing his own stunts.

“Nobody asked Gene Kelly ‘why do you dance?'” Cruise replied.

The Cannes stop for “Top Gun: Maverick” is part of a world tour for the film ahead of its US Memorial Day holiday weekend (May 30) release. In addition to the San Diego premiere, it had a red carpet in Mexico and landed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Paramount Pictures delayed its release by two years due to the pandemic, a move that appears to be paying off with rave reviews and the expectation that “Top Gun: Maverick” will easily be Cruise’s biggest box office release.

When asked if he was ever tempted to send the film to a streaming service, Cruise answered emphatically. “No, that’s never going to happen,” Cruise said to loud applause. “That was never going to happen.”

EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

(SEBASTIEN NOGIER)

“I never take anything for granted and I give my best every day”

In a conversation with the journalist Didier Allouoch to which the press has been invited without the opportunity to ask questions, Cruise said: “We all dream of something, my dream and my passion is cinema, I could always do it (…), never I take nothing for granted and give my best every day.”

“I never went to a film school, my school has been the sets”, he pointed out and emphasized that from the first moment he took advantage of each shoot to observe and learn what was being done in the different production departments. “That has been my education, I have been lucky because of the people I have worked with and I have never been afraid to ask when I did not understand something,” she has said. Part of that legend that revolves around Tom Cruise also has to do with his determination not to use doubles and learn to fly if he is a pilot (“Top Gun”), to sing if he is a singer (“Rock of Ages”) or play pool like a pro (“The Color of Money”).

“Nobody asked Gene Kelly why he danced and sang, I like to do things for myself,” he explained. “Thinking that the impossible is possible motivates me and I think it is better to try to do it yourself because, even if you fail, you come out with something learned”. Going back to his childhood, he has recalled an anecdote as a child when, wrapped in a sheet that simulated a parachute, he threw himself from the roof of his house and crashed to the ground. “The first thing I thought is that my mother was going to kill me, but it is because of that child that I do all this.” In his defense of movie theaters, which places him in tune with a festival that does not admit films that are not released in theaters, he has assured that there is a “very specific” way of making films for the big screen, which has nothing to do with television. And about the time it has taken him to release a sequel to “Top gun” -36 years- he has said that he did not want to disappoint the public. “A film has to connect with the public, we work hard to make it work and, believe me, that takes time.”