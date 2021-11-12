Tom Cruise in talks for a major role?

According to information from an insider, it seems that Tom Cruise both in negotiations to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a important role, but the nature of which is currently unknown.

This is certainly not the first time that in one of the films of the saga we see a famous face from Hollywood appear. There have been a few cases, but if we look more closely they are not primary character roles. An example is Angelina Jolie who joined the cast of Eternals, but the actress has already specified that we will never see her Thena in a stand-alone film.

Another example we can add to the list is Kurt Russel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which he played Ego the Living Planet. Yes, of course, it was still a villain, but precisely by nature it is not the protagonist of the film, which remained the group of Guardians.

However, this does not seem to be the case with Tom Cruise, as the rumor seems to confirm that it is a part of some weight in a Marvel movie, but of which nothing else has been specified.

If we look at the schedule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we would see that for the new movie of the Fantastic Four they are still forming the cast. Reed Richards, as well as in the comics, will be of great importance in the future of the saga. Given the iconic nature of the superhero quartet, it will be crucial to choose the right performers, as will the impact they will have in future chapters.

All this, of course, it is the result of speculation. We still don’t know what ties the group would have with the rest of the MCU characters. One example is Kang the Conqueror. In comics, for example, Reed Richards’ brother would be the true identity of the villain.

Already in Loki we were able to have a preview of the character, played by Jonathan Majors, but as we’ve seen time and time again, movies aren’t likely to follow the same directions as Marvel comics.