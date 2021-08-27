Tom Cruise infuriated, his bodyguard’s car stolen with all his luggage worth thousands of pounds in it

Great embarrassment for the security team and especially for the star’s bodyguard, as reported by some sources close to the actor a The Sun. Cruise is shooting the scenes for the next blockbuster in a Birmingham shopping center alongside his co-star Hayley Atwell.

The BMW, later stolen, is the one with which the bodyguard went to pick up the actor a few days ago when he arrived in a helicopter that landed in a very luxurious villa in Kent.

The theft would almost certainly have occurred thanks to the cloning of the radio signal from the remote control, a process then repeated to start the engine.

The Sun reports that BMW provided Tom with an identical replacement car within hours of the theft.

This umpteenth misadventure for the actor comes after the filming of “Mission: Impossible 7” were interrupted several times during the pandemic, the latest among them again in June due to a positive Covid test among the cast members, a test that many speculate may have been even Cruise himself.

