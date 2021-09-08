Tom Cruise is back in public and with him is Hayley Atwell

Amid the tears of defeat in the European football championship, the English have not lost their proverbial sense of humor. And at the expense of it was a revenant Tom Cruise. Which has returned to be seen in public. Too much, according to the British. Who are continuing to make fun of him for his presence in the events that marked the weekend. But another detail has not escaped: Tom is no longer alone. But who is Hayley Atwell?

Tom Cruise parsley

“What events are planned next week that we might invite Tom Cruise to?” “Do you say that he also participates in birthdays?” “In my opinion there is not a single Tom Cruise.” “I have to clean the hamster cage tomorrow. You say that Tom can come and give me a hand? ‘ This is the tenor of the jokes that have been circulating for hours on social media and on UK radios.

Because to be one usually allergic to social events that are not strictly related to the promotion of his films, Tom Cruise has made me parsley. Nenache was a socialite by profession. Tom “the butterfly” in fact participated in a single day at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2021 (an event dedicated to engines and speed), the tennis final at Wimbledon and the final of the European football championships at Wembley. All in one day. It had never happened before.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell’s first time

But Tom Cruise didn’t show up alone. Once again, he hadn’t been accompanied by someone for a very long time. Ever since he divorced Katie Holmes, to be exact. For two days in a row, Saturday and Sunday, with Tom Cruise was Hayley Atwell. English, actress, co-star in Mission: Impossible 7. And indicated by many as the new partner of the star.

Who is Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell is 39 years old and began her career with the Royal Shakespeare Company. The jump on TV came with the BBC and the miniseries The Pillars of the Earth. Thanks to which he received a Golden Globe nomination. But the real success came with the move to the United States. Because Hayley has become a well-known face thanks to the role of Peggy Carter in the universe of Marvel superheroes, from Captain America to the TV series Agents of SHIELD Tom Cruise saw her there. Who wanted it for his Mission: Impossible 7.

A film that is making the fame of cursed. Because nowadays there are not many times that the set has been closed due to the covid. The last one just a few weeks ago. When the umpteenth positive stopped the production of the action movie. And there are those who have insinuated that Tom Cruise was the “culprit”. Never confirmed, but which brought to light the outburst of the star against some members of the crew. Rei not to wear masks: the screams stolen from the set had gone around the world.

