Tom Cruise is back single, it ended with Hailey Atwell: the two met on the set of Mission Impossible

Tom Cruise is single again: according to the American media it would have ended with the girlfriend that no one knew he had, Hailey Atwell. The two would have met on the set of the latest Mission Impossible, as told by a photo on her profile in which the two, in fact, seem quite close-knit.

Off the set, however, no one has ever seen them together: one exception, last July at Wimbledon (making the gossip fly with complicit glances and various smiles). According to the Sun, Tom and Hailey would have bonded from the first day of filming and would have “become inseparable.” The two have never confirmed or denied the rumors, which obviously did nothing but foment the rumors about an alleged love story. At this point, however, whether they were together or not becomes irrelevant: there is (more?) Nothing between the two.

Who is Hailey Atwell

Born in London in 1982, Hailey made her debut at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the TV series The Pillars of the Earth, for which she is also nominated for a Golden Globe, she played the Peggy Carter of Captain America, the film that convinced Tom Cruise to cast her for the new Mission Impossible.