Tom Cruise is in isolation and furious, 14 positives on the set of Mission Impossible 7

Filming of Mission Impossible 7 stop again, cause Covid. According to reports from the The Sun, 14 people presented with symptoms from Coronavirus, 4 of which would be dancers who shot a nightclub scene with Tom Cruise, who for this reason is now forced to 14 days of solitary confinement. Who knows what the actor’s reaction will have been this time, who last December had completely lost his temper, threatening the staff to fire everyone, after having filmed some members of his crew who did not respect social distancing.

Stop filming on Mission Impossible until June 14th

“We have temporarily stopped production of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to some positivity found in routine tampons”, a Paramount Pictures spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. “We are following the security protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.” In isolation, like Tom Cruise, 60 other staff members. Last October, during the Italian set in Venice, the shooting of the film had already been interrupted for the first time. Already postponed for the lockdown, the works had been interrupted after just a couple of days from the start, due to a suspected case of Covid in the American troupe.

Tom Cruise’s reaction

Tom Cruise he had tried them all. There was even talk of a Covid-free movie village in the UK, a sort of virus-proof mega set. Everything to get work started on the film, which should be released in theaters next November. The staff must not have easily forgotten the outburst of last December and that leaked audio from the set, in which the actor had gone on a rampage over the violated anti Covid rules: “I never want to see anything like that again! If you do it again, you’re fired. I don’t accept excuses”, he would have said. Today, according to The Sun, Cruise “He is absolutely furious about what happened, especially considering the outburst against the staff last year. This will negatively affect the shooting and they will have to catch up when they finally resume filming.”