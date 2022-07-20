Tom Cruise is positioned as one of the most profitable stars in Hollywood

Tom Cruise / Mexico Agency

Tom Cruise is one of the Hollywood stars who has managed to collect an advance fee to star in the next two “Mission: Impossible” movies. According to Variety magazine, a source revealed that the artist received a payment ranging from 12 to 14 million dollars; However, this would not be the actor’s only extra profit, since he also controls a significant percentage in gross dollars of the first film in the saga.

This means that Cruise gets box office bonuses before the studio breaks even for said project. In the case of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which continues to rake in $1.2 billion at the global box office, sources estimate Tom will make $100 million or more from ticket sales, his salary and his eventual cut. of rentals and home entertainment streaming.

“I would never bet against Tom Cruise. Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries,” a studio executive told the publication.

Like Cruise, most of the great artists in the Mecca of Cinema still get important payments for their collaborations, and others get a part of the profits, but they can only access this money after a film is in the black numbers.

Moreover, now that the streaming wars have erupted on digital platforms, Apple will pay Leonardo DiCaprio $30 million to re-team with Martin Scorsese in the historical drama “Killers of the Flower Moon,” as well as giving him $30 million to Brad Pitt for getting behind the wheel of an untitled Formula One-themed movie.

In turn, Joseph Kosinski gave Will Smith $35 million to appear in the fugitive slave thriller “Emancipation,” while Netflix will pay Chris Hemsworth $20 million and Millie Bobby Brown $10 million to reprise their roles in upcoming “Extraction” sequels. ” and “Enola Holmes”.

Continue reading the story

This type of action has caused studio executives to admit that payments from Netflix, Apple and the like lead actors to increase their prices. Take Johnson, for example, who asked for and received $22.5 million to play the lead role in “Black Adam,” a DC superhero movie. In addition, he will receive millions more for producing it and will earn an additional fee to promote the film on his social networks.

But although money is talked about all the time, sometimes actors sacrifice their pockets when doing a job that moves them, as is the case with the cast of “Oppenheimer,” a historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the driving forces behind the creation of the atomic bomb.

In this case, the $100 million production is a challenging commercial proposition, but Universal is betting that it comes from the mind of Christopher Nolan, so in addition to its leading man Cillian Murphy, it will include the likes of Robert Downey Jr. ., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in supporting roles, who will charge only 4 million despite the fact that in other projects they could get between 10 and 20 million dollars.