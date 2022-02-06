Tom Cruise is preparing to act in Space. Seriously

Tom Cruise will be the first actor to make a film in space, and who else? For this reason he has already begun to move, especially mentally, to get ready for the big moment. He will also be the first Hollywood star to visit the International Space Station.

The best thing to do, to begin with, was to meet Victor Glover, a NASA astronaut, and ask him a few questions. The interview took place in November 2021 during the World Extreme Medicine conference.

Tom Cruise is known for shooting stunt-free action scenes, for flying planes and helicopters, and for getting totally involved in his films. The space, however, is different and, for example, a “banal” walk up there must be prepared with great care.

Victor Glover explained the situation: “You move in a suit that can weigh up to 450 kilograms with your body – and you very rarely use your legs. It’s like running two marathons, but with your hands all the time. Your hands. and your fingers are very sore when you have finished such experiences. “

Then he added, referring to his walks outside: “When we walked out the door I felt stronger. But I lost some bone mass. I lost about 2% of my bone mass and the doctors say I will recover it. in about a year “.

Maybe Cruise’s movie features the first spacewalk to the cinema?

Then the interview focuses a lot on health in space and on many details concerning the bodily response to that kind of life on the station. In addition to the incredible and unrepeatable experience of observing the planet Earth from the outside. An experience, Glover said, which left him speechless, especially with the amount of detail you can see. Your brain has a hard time processing everything, in fact the whole world is in front of you.

This interview is worth watching, also because Tom is very prepared and you can see that he is already immersed and focused on this new goal of his.

