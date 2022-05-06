Tom Cruise is reportedly dating a mystery woman after his breakup with Hayley Atwell

ads

After jumping on the couch on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005 as a way of confessing his love for Katie Holmes, it seemed that Tom Cruise had finally met “the one.” Tom’s public proclamations for Katie shocked him further when the couple announced their divorce in 2012 after just six years of marriage.

In the years since Tom and Katie (or TomKat, as the media called them) broke up, the press has been curious about Tom’s love life, especially his tendency to make romantic gestures. While it’s understandable that the Top Gun: Maverick actor might keep his love life more private, he’s been linked to plenty of other actresses since his divorce.

So who is Tom Cruise dating? Read on to find out the current status of his relationship and who else the famous Scientologist has been linked to.

According to a source’s conversation with The Sun tabloid in December 2020, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell immediately “hit it off from day one” when they worked together. If Hayley looks familiar, it’s because she played Peggy Carter in the Captain America movies.

The couple reportedly dated until September 2021, when OK! The magazine reported that they broke up after just a year of dating. However, the magazine also noted that as of January 2022, Tom reportedly has a new woman in his life. The mystery actress remained nameless except for the fact that she, like Hayley, is British.

A source told OK!: “A few weeks ago, he was introduced to a beautiful British actress and was instantly hooked. [He] he wooed her with flowers, gifts and dinners at her favorite London restaurants.”

The source also added, “He completely swept her off her feet, even taking her on day trips aboard a plane he flew himself. Tom has gotten a lot of flak for being over the top when he falls in love, but he’s a hopeless romantic.”

Rumored girlfriends of Tom Cruise have included Laura Prepon and Elisabeth Moss.

After Tom’s initial divorce from Katie, the Jerry Maguire actor first became involved with the restaurant’s owner, Cynthia Jorge. By 2013, he was reportedly seeing Oblivion co-star Olga Kurylenko (who is best known for starring in the Bond film Quantum of Solace) after they were seen kissing in public.

However, it turned out that the two were simply co-stars and she was in a relationship with actor Max Benitz at the time. She was also linked to Scientologist and Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon in 2013, but neither confirmed the romance.

After sitting next to each other at The Fashion Awards in London in December 2019, rumors began to surface that Tom was very interested in pursuing Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery. The rumors made it to the cover of Star magazine, as a source claimed that Tom wanted to forge a friendship with the actress that would one day lead to more.

However, Michelle has been in a committed relationship with Jasper Waller-Bridge, the brother of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for some time now.

Another report circulated that Tom and The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss (who is also a Scientologist) were a couple and that their faith had brought them together. The two are some of the most outspoken supporters of the religion and both have praised the faith during interviews.

Rumors were fueled when Elisabeth confirmed to Marie Claire that she had a boyfriend in an interview, but later refused to name him. Some assumed that she was talking about Tom Cruise simply because of his shared faith.

In March 2020, Elisabeth set the record straight about their reported romance. They are not an article and never were.

“I was actually confused,” Moss said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “[I] I mostly got text messages from people saying, ‘I didn’t know. Why did you not tell me? And just confusion from my friends, but mostly making fun of it because they obviously knew it wasn’t true.”

It seems that the mystery of Tom’s romantic life is just that: it’s still a mystery! Perhaps soon, he will be willing to make his new love public.

