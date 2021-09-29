Tom Cruise is single again

For Tom Cruise, love is truly a Mission Impossible. According to a series of rumors circulated on the net in recent days, it seems that the love story between Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell has ended. A bolt from the blue since only a few months ago the two actors, both protagonists of the new chapter of “Mission Impossible 7”, had been paparazzi while they were walking around Rome, hand in hand.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell: the reasons for the breakup

According to unofficial sources, the reasons for the breakup between the American superstar (59) and the English actress (39, better known as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are due to work: “It has been a very intense period since Shooting point of view. They get along very well and of course they are two beautiful Hollywood super actors, so they were really good together. They decided to go back to being just friends. They have a lot to do and Tom always has new commitments coming up and he has to traveling around the world on private jets. This story has simply run its course. They are both happy to work together, but sometimes these things happen, unfortunately. “

According to what was also confirmed by the “Sun” the two, therefore, would have remained on excellent terms and those who had the opportunity to observe them closely said that it is a real shame that it did not work between them. Especially in consideration of the fact that, after the end of his marriage with Katie Holmes, this was the longest relationship for Tom Cruise: it even seems that for her he would have been willing to move to England …