Tom Cruise is the highest paid actor in Hollywood

The success of Top Gun: Maverick in theaters made Tom Cruise the highest-paid movie actor in Hollywood. For his latest film, the producer will also earn 100 million dollars, according to Variety magazine.

The sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun: The Passion and Glory, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has grossed nearly $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

“Sources estimate that Cruise will make $100 million or more from ticket sales, his salary and his eventual cut of streaming and home entertainment rentals,” details the magazine.

In the published list, Tom Cruise’s earnings are extraordinary compared to other actors. The second place of the highest paid is Will Smith with 35 million dollars for the film Emancipation of Apple TV +, however, this figure is far from the first place.

Tom Cruise prepares Mission Impossible 7

And as if that were not enough, the New York actor is preparing the seventh installment of ‘Mission Impossible’, which will take place in two installments. For this project, he will initially charge between 12 and 14 million dollars, although later the figure will increase due to box office receipts.

Among the 25 best-paid performers in the Hollywood industry, only five women appear. In the lead is Margot Robie with $12.5 million for the live action from ‘Barbie’, she is followed by Millie Bobby Brown for ‘Enola Holmes 2’, with the 10 million dollars that Netflix will pay her for this project.

The highest paid actors in Hollywood

Will Smith: 35 million dollars. ‘Emancipation’.

Leonardo DiCaprio: 30 million dollars. Killers of the Flower Moon.

Brad Pitt: 30 million dollars. Movie about Formula 1.

Dwayne Johnson: $22.5 million. Black Adam.

Will Ferrell: $20 million. Spirited.

Chris Hemsworth: 20 million dollars. Tyler Rake 2.

Vin Diesel: $20 million. fast x

Tom Hardy: 20 million dollars. Venom 3.

Joaquin Phoenix: 20 million dollars. Joker 2.

Ryan Reynolds: $20 million. Spirited.

Denzel Washington: $20 million. The Equalizer 3.

Jason Momoa: 15 million dollars. Aquaman 2.

Eddie Murphy: 15 million dollars. Super detective in Hollywood 4.

Chris Pine: $13 million. Sequel to ‘Star Trek’.

Steve Carell: $12.5 million. Minions: The origin of Gru.

Ryan Gosling: $12.5 million. Barbie.

Timothée Chalamet: 9 million dollars. Wonka.

Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr: $4 million. Oppenheimer.

Daniel Kaluuya: 4 million dollars. Nope.

The highest paid actresses in Hollywood

Margot Robbie: 12.5 million dollars. Barbie.

Millie Bobby Brown: 10 million dollars. Enola Holmes 2.

Emily Blunt: 4 million dollars. Oppenheimer.

Jamie Lee Curtis: $3.5 million. Halloween Ends.

Anya-Taylor Joy: $1.8 million. Furious.

