Tom Cruise is wonderful: word of Jennifer Connelly

There is still someone in Hollywood who still loves him. Because he will also be the king Midas of the box office, but, especially in recent years, Tom Cruise he is not much loved in his environment. It is no coincidence that in the last two years he has chosen to shoot his films in Europe. And the pandemic, in this sense, has nothing to do with it: the decision had already been made. Yet not everyone thinks so. Jennifer Connelly, in an interview, he did nothing but exalt and profess his professional love for the star. His colleague in Top Gun: Maverick.

What Jennifer Connelly said

“Tom Cruise is wonderful. Her exuberance and her generosity are incredible, ”the actress told the American monthly Amazing Magazine. “The depth and breadth of his involvement and commitment to what he is doing, I find extraordinary. Really remarkable. It manifests itself in everything I’ve seen him do. He struck me as a person who takes nothing for granted and who takes every opportunity. I think it’s extraordinary ».

Jennifer Connelly’s fear of flying on the set of Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise also put her fear of flying away. The scene in which their two characters had to cross the runway aboard an airplane while remaining firmly attached to the asphalt, turned into an aerial scene. “I’m glad I closed that part of my life,” said Jennifer Connelly of the fear of flying. The film, which was originally supposed to come out in the summer of 2019 and was then postponed to finish some scenes and then due to the pandemic, will only hit theaters next spring. It goes without saying that it is a highly anticipated title: but, as Tom Cruise said, we have waited 30 years, we can wait a few more months.

Tom Cruise is Thandie Newton’s nightmare

Those of the protagonist of Once Upon a Time in America are very different words from those uttered a year ago by Thandie Newton. Because if Jennifer Connelly has found it pleasant to work with Tom Cruise, the English actress is of a completely different opinion. In an interview with Volture, Thandie Newton said that the most difficult set he worked on was that of Mission: Impossible II (2000) with Tom Cruise: that was it. “I was so scared of Tom. He is a very dominant person. Try to be a good person, but the pressure! He really has a lot of it on and I think he has the feeling that only he can do all the best that can be done“. In particular, it was a night scene that upset her. “I remember telling a friend it was a nightmare“, Thandie explained.

Looking forward to finally seeing Top Gun: Maverick

