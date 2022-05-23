Tom Cruise jumps into the void in the trailer for Mission Impossible 7

Image : Paramount Pictures.

It has been more than 20 years since the first film of Mission Impossibleand since then Tom Cruise is accustomed to performing feats more and more extreme with each new installment of this franchise. For Mission: Impossible 7has decided that it was a good idea to drive a motorcycle to a cliff and jump into the void.

There’s still a year to go until we see the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Falloutthe one where Tom Cruise not only did a jump of type HALO (high altitude, low aperture) from an aircraft, but also dropped from a helicopter. This time, yeah We know that Cruise will do at least this one cliff jump where he drops for a few seconds before opening his parachute. The dangerous feat was filmed 2 years agofor which the production team had to build a huge ramp.

Little more needs to be said about this film for us to want to see it. In addition to Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson will return as Benji Dunn, Luther Stickell and Ilsa Faust, respectively. The film will also star Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales, among others.

Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence Part 1 opens on July 14, 2023. It is expected that the Part 2 arrive in June 2024.