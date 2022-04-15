Tom Cruise, Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway –and Elvis– ready for the Cannes film festival

After a virtual event in 2020 and a reduced festival last year, the 75th edition of the Cannes film festival announced a packed line-up of previous Palme d’Or winners and festival favorites for what it hopes will be a return to full capacity, and to the highest of anticipation.

New feature films by Ruben Östlund, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Cristian Mungiu, Michel Hazanavicius and the Dardenne brothers – who have already triumphed at the festival – will be screened in competition. Meanwhile, Croisette favorites like David Cronenberg, Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook and James Gray will also compete for the prize.

At the moment it has not been announced that there are British directors with films that will participate in the official selection of the competition or in the parallel sections. But at least one film is set in the UK: Silent Twinsstarring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance as June and Jennifer Gibbons, twins from the only African-American family in a small Welsh town in the 1970s who are sent to Broadmoor following a crime spree.

Only three of the 21 directors with films in competition are women, which means that the festival is far from the gender parity commitment it signed in 2018.

The festival will kick off on a bloody note, with a remake French from the acclaimed Japanese zombie movie One Cut of the Deadfrom the director of The artist. final cutby Hazanavicius, stars Romain Duris, Bérénice Bejo and the director’s daughter, Simone.

The theme of terror continues with crimes of the future, Cronenberg’s visceral body-crushing sci-fi about the future of human evolution. Viggo Mortensen plays an infamous avant-garde artist who, along with his partner (Léa Seydoux), “publicly exhibits the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.” Kristen Stewart is a National Organ Registry researcher who makes an uncomfortable discovery.

brokerby Hirokazu Kore-eda, is set in a world where infants may be placed in baby boxes and anonymously abandoned to be cared for by others, while in Decision to LeavePark Chan-wook directs the story of a detective who falls in love with a mysterious widow.

Cristian Mungiu, whose drama about abortion, 4 months, 3 weeks and 2 dayswinner of the Palme d’Or in 2007, returns to the festival with RMN, a long-awaited multi-line drama set in contemporary Romania.

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, two-time Palme d’Or winners, return with Tori and Lokitaabout two African refugees whose friendship is tested when they settle in Belgium.

Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley play a couple struggling to escape the Nicaraguan revolution in the stars at noonan thriller Claire Denis romance.

sad trianglethe latest film from the director of Force MajeureRuben Östlund, is a social satire about a group of famous fashionistas who are shipwrecked on a desert island along with their yacht’s Marxist captain (Woody Harrelson) and crew.

Two American directors are part of the selection: James Gray, whose autobiographical drama Armageddon Time about her childhood in Queens stars Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong; and Kelly Reichardt, who returns for her fourth collaboration with Michelle Williams. Show Up is billed as a “sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition.” Judd Hirsch is the co-star.

Outside of competition, documentaries include Ethan Coen’s analysis of Jerry Lee Lewis and The Natural History of Destructionthe third film by Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa dealing with the tragedies of 20th-century European history.

A retrospective of Tom Cruise’s career was previously announced, as well as the release of the long-delayed sequel. Top Gun: Maverick. The film will open just over a week before its US release date.

Cruise, who will turn 60 shortly after the festival in late May, will speak about his 40-year career at an audience on the Croisette.

Cannes’ close relationship with blockbusters reached its apogee approximately seven years ago with the premiere of Mad Max: Fury Roadby George Miller, which garnered rave reviews before winning six Oscars the following spring.

Miller’s post-film project, Three Thousand Years of Longingstarring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, will also be screened for the first time at the festival.

Nine years ago, The Great Gatsby by Baz Luhrmann opened the Cannes festival, repeating the feat of Moulin Rouge in 2001.

This year the stage is set for the first screening of Luhrmann’s biopic on Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler as the singer and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.

Among the most outstanding novelties of the program is Joyland, by Saim Sadiq, the first Pakistani film to be part of the official selection, which will be screened in the Un Certain Regard section. The Midnight Screening section will premiere the first film by Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Hunt.