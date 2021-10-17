Tom Cruise lands on TikTok, but it’s a (very realistic) deepfake – Corriere.it

TikTok has also become an interesting space for Hollywood stars. A few days ago he landed on the social network Tom Cruise with three different videos in which it does a magic trick with a coin, tells an anecdote about Russia And plays golf. To an inexperienced eye everything would seem perfectly in order: the face clearly his, the way of speaking and the laugh are those of the famous American actor. Too bad it’s all false, or rather reconstructed in a very credible way by a person who is using deepfake to literally superimpose the face of the protagonist of Mission Impossible on his own. The result in terms of video is truly impressive for the quality that this technology has now achieved. Not a coincidence that the followers are already over 330 thousand. But despite the unquestionable skill of the mysterious user in imitating some expressions of the vip, including the famous laugh, there are several details that suggest the presence of an artfully constructed profile. To make the account name suspect right away @deeptomcruise in which the reference to the deepfake seems immediately evident. But there are also other subtleties visible only to very experienced eyes.