Tom Cruise lands on TikTok, but it’s a (very realistic) deepfake – Corriere.it

TikTok has also become an interesting space for Hollywood stars. A few days ago he landed on the social network Tom Cruise with three different videos in which it does a magic trick with a coin, tells an anecdote about Russia And plays golf. To an inexperienced eye everything would seem perfectly in order: the face clearly his, the way of speaking and the laugh are those of the famous American actor. Too bad it’s all false, or rather reconstructed in a very credible way by a person who is using deepfake to literally superimpose the face of the protagonist of Mission Impossible on his own. The result in terms of video is truly impressive for the quality that this technology has now achieved. Not a coincidence that the followers are already over 330 thousand. But despite the unquestionable skill of the mysterious user in imitating some expressions of the vip, including the famous laugh, there are several details that suggest the presence of an artfully constructed profile. To make the account name suspect right away @deeptomcruise in which the reference to the deepfake seems immediately evident. But there are also other subtleties visible only to very experienced eyes.
Details for connoisseurs
The impersonator appears younger of the famous 58-year-old actor and even slightly taller. The voice used however similar it does not seem really identical to the real one. Then there are much more technical details and visible only to an in-depth analysis from the short video posted on the social network. As pointed out by The Verge, although the face replacement is done in a very realistic way, if you do an analysis on single frames it is possible to notice some imperfections like when the fake Tom Cruise in the golf video takes off his glasses and passes them in front of his face for a moment. In that case the shape of the mouth changes for a fraction of a second, a sign that is the result of an overlap with another face.
March 1, 2021 (change March 1, 2021 | 16:37)
