Tom Cruise lands with the helicopter in a private garden because “he was in a hurry”

Tom Cruise found the airport closed near the filming location of the new one Mission Impossible and landed in a private garden

What would you do if your idol landed his helicopter right in your backyard? That’s what happened to a family in Warwickshire! The local Covetry airport was closed and … Tom Cruise, considering that he was late for a meeting, he decided to land in the first useful garden.

Tom Cruise, who is currently in Warwickshire for the filming of the latest film Mission: Impossible, landed on Alison Webb’s land. According to the BBC, the family, who live in Baginton, Warwick, was initially only told that there was a “Unnamed VIP who was late“In their property.

After all, the Hollywood star wasn’t in such a hurry, because he stayed to take pictures with the woman’s children and gave him a helicopter ride. Tom Cruise told the BBC that: “I thought it would be nice for the children to see the helicopter land in the garden “. Alison Webb then added:

It came, it went down and it was like, “Wow”. He went straight to the kids for a chat, then came and nudged us and said thank you very much. Then he said that if the children wanted they could get on the helicopter.

Webb said the children were taken for a ride by the pilot while Cruise attended a meeting. “It turned out to be an incredible day “, he said. “It was surreal, even now I can’t believe it happened “.

