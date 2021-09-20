Tom Cruise leaps from a helicopter in front of a hiker

Tom Cruise stunned a hiker in England when he jumped out of a helicopter right in front of his eyes.

Andras Katica was taking a walk in the picturesque Lake District when he heard a helicopter hovering overhead and saw the spectacular launch of the “Mission: Impossible” star shortly after.

“I certainly didn’t expect to run into Tom Cruise on my excursion,” Andras told The Sun.

“When I realized who he was, I was obviously stunned.”

Loading... Advertisements

Amazement peaked when the Top Gun actor then paused for selfies.

“He was really friendly and offered to be photographed. He looked like he was having a great time, but he was also clearly involved in serious filming work. There was a small crowd gathered when he parachuted, but Tom showed no signs of nervousness. Obviously he loves the thrill that his acrobatics provide ».

Tom has toured all over the UK while filming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, and this isn’t the first time he’s surprised locals.

Last month, Cruise stunned a family in Warwickshire by landing in a helicopter in their back garden, before taking the kids for a quick ride on the plane.