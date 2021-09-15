Tom Cruise “Mission: Impossible 7” victim of thieves: luggage stolen- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The theft allegedly took place outside the Grand Hotel in Birmingham where the actor stayed during the filming of the film. The thugs would have cloned the BMW remote control signal

They also took away the luggage and personal effects of Tom Cruise worth thousands of pounds the thieves who stole his bodyguard’s BMW X7, parked outside the Grand Hotel in Birmingham where the actor stayed during the filming in the city of “Mission: Impossible 7” (whose release seems to have been postponed again by Paramount and now the new date would be September 30, 2022). According to reports from the Sun, the thugs would have used a scanner to clone the remote control signal of the luxurious black car and thus being able to open it undisturbed, then spinning it under the nose of Cruise’s security. Loading... Advertisements

Furious Tom “While he was in Birmingham, Tom was driven around by car – an anonymous source told the tabloid – and some of his luggage and personal effects were inside the car when it was stolen. Thanks to the electronic tracking device it was equipped with, the car was found by the police, but everything inside was gone. What happened is a great embarrassment to the security team and the driver is furious, but never as furious as Tom! ‘

It seems that BMW has already replaced Cruise’s stolen car with an identical one. “In the early hours of Tuesday morning we received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street – said a spokeswoman for the Birmingham police -. The car was found shortly after in Smethwick and the investigations are underway ».