Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible actor’s car stolen

They don’t like one in recent years to Tom Cruise. As you will recall, only last June, one of the cast members of “Mission: Impossible 7” had tested positive for Covid-19 and it was thought that it was Tom himself. At the end of last year, the actor was the protagonist of a rage that went public in a very short time. The star has turned against some members of the troupe, generating quite a few controversies inside and outside the set of the well-known saga.

Now, however, another nasty surprise for Tom Cruise who found himself in front of a very unpleasant surprise! The well-known actor suffered a theft while filming the new film. The incident happened in Birmigham and, at the moment, it seems that Tom is really furious! The thieves stole the car from his bodyguard and inside were all the actor’s luggage. The crooks would take thousands of pounds worth of loot with them! A really bad surprise for Cruise, who is on a rampage over what happened.

His car, a £ 100,000 BMW, was parked in front of the Grand Hotel, where the actor is staying. To report the news is The Sun, who reveals how much embarrassment there was for the security team. According to the police, who managed to recover the car now devoid of Tom Cruise’s suitcases, the thieves used a scanner to clone the remote control signal. Within minutes, the thugs managed to take away everything belonging to the 59-year-old actor.

People on staff or very close to Tom Cruise let it be known that the security team and, in particular, his bodyguard were quite embarrassed by what could have happened. Currently, the actor is shooting scenes for the film inside a Birmigham shopping center, with his co-star Hayley Atwell. The BMW stolen and then found by the police is the one with which the bodyguard went to get the actor in the days preceding the shooting.

Only a few days earlier Tom Cruise was in fact in Kent. The thieves managed to land this blow through, almost certainly, the cloning of the radio signal of the remote control. This system would also be used to start the vehicle’s engine. A few hours after the theft, the German company BMQ provided Cruise with a replacement car, identical to the previous one.



