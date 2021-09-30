Tom Cruise mocked, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and Captain Kirk fly into space before him

Tom Cruise, what a setback, what a double knockout in the race for the conquest of space by Hollywood and the star system. Also for the unbeatable protagonist of the “Mission Impossible” saga this time it will not be easy to get up from the carpet where he collapsed after having received a direct to the face from Russia and a hook to the jaw from fellow countryman Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin (and Amazon) which thus aims to displease the rivals Elon Musk of SpaceX and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic.

The script of the new space epic, which brings together tourism, visions of the multiplanetary future of man and very rich business by very wealthy individuals, included a great exploit for Tom Cruise, announced as the first actor who would go into space with director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) to make a film about the International Space Station that orbits at an altitude of 400 kilometers and darting at 28,800 kilometers per hour. Ideal adrenaline numbers for a new impossible mission. And never mind if for this round trip 10 days, 8 nights, board and lodging on the ISS, a hundred million dollars of the film’s budget will go away, because these are the current prices requested by SpaceX to the equally private company Axiom for set up the stellar trip ..

Tom Cruise beaten in the space race

So far, in 60 years, only 590 people have gone into space and Tom Cruise would have been the first actor to put the astronaut wing pin on his chest. The trip of the mini troupe was scheduled for the end of the year, at the beginning of 2022 at the latest, then the date has slipped again. Imagine the bass drum that will accompany this flight that will mark a turning point in the history of cinema even if Russia will have won the competition for the first film signed in space: so far the film that has come closest to these scenarios is the magnificent “Gravity” by Cuaron , with George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, who had been able to draw on NASA’s archive of high-definition films. The actors, however, had remained on the ground, hanging like puppets from cables in front of the green backdrops.

Here the surprising review of Cuaron’s film written by Samantha Cristoforetti when she still had to leave for her first mission in 2014: an anticipation, that brilliant text (“Wonderful film, but what mistakes”), of her future book “Diario di un ‘astronaut apprentice ”(La Nave di Teseo), also translated into English and German and just awarded in the United States with the Space Hipster Book 2021 award.

Not at all, then no record for Tom Cruise who will not even be the second actor to go into space, but even the third. Then maybe he, indeed certainly, will go back to the box office because his takings will be better than the Russian film “The Challenge” with the beautiful Yulia Peresild and the docu-film about Captain Kirk, but in the meantime, goodbye record. And then it’s not easy to swallow the feeling that the Russians and Bezos have anticipated the times just to overshadow them.

But how old is Captain Kirk, or William Shatner, the first and only and inimitable Captain Kirk of Star Trek, which is to say that no one, not even Daniel Craig, is worth Sean Connery when it comes to wearing the elegant clothes of 007?

Yes, the American actor who, according to the American media will go into space on October 12, has turned 90: no one has ever been up there, above the Karman line (100 kilometers) which by convention marks the limit of space, at that ‘age. In the event, it will still be a hit and run of just 12 minutes from take-off to landing with the New Shepard rocket, but so be it: for now, the new space tourism offers these lightning opportunities as long as you pay from 200 thousand to 450 thousand dollars already. paid, for example, also by Leo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga to Virgin Galactic. Dollars that perhaps will be subsidized to Captain Kirk because the return of image for Jeff Bezos’ company will be enormous: a documentary film on the return of the commander in space has already been announced.

The millions of fans of the saga, also beloved by Cristoforetti, are waiting.

Good morning Randy. Yes, our Bill has expressed this wish many times I would like him to wear the uniform of the TOS I remember when Samantha Cristoforetti wore the Star Trek Voyager uniform of her favorite series. I think it is wonderful pic.twitter.com/bVbOngDc9I – Vivian (@ Vivian62244255) September 25, 2021

And think of the satisfaction of the patron of Blue Origin, the richest man in the world, who recalls the confidence of his rival Richard Branson who last 11 July blew the primacy of opening the new era of space tourism under his nose. Here, Branson’s Virgin Galactic may have burned it on a woolen thread (9 days) but now Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin takes Captain Kirk-William Shatner into space who a few years ago – Sir Branson told it himself – he refused the invitation to fly with the spaceplane of the English baronet’s company, declaring some fears. Better the Enterprise, he must have thought.

When the assets are counted in hundreds of billions of dollars, these are the satisfactions sought by the tycoons of the new space race who scrutinize the size of the rivals’ missiles fearing to be exceeded.

In this competition between individuals, no one beats, for the moment, SpaceX’s Elon Musk, who will supply the formidable and ultra-modern Crew Dragon spacecraft to Tom Cruise. In a few days, on October 5, an ancient Soyuz spacecraft took off from the historic Baikonur cosmodrome to bring the Russian actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and director Klim Shipenko, who signed the film “Son of a rich, all-time record holder at the Russian box office.

A comedy, while The Challenge, The Challenge, will be a dramatic film in which the intense and beautiful Yulia Peresild will be a surgeon called to operate in orbit an astronaut or, more easily, a cosmonaut, who has suffered a heart attack. Fortunately, this has never happened so far, but to be planned because in the next decades interplanetary journeys of 6-8 months without the possibility of returning quickly to Earth will become common. For now, small interventions have been carried out in orbit on rats, but the question is decisively important because operating someone in a situation of microgravity poses serious problems starting from the behavior of liquids such as blood that tends to accumulate in certain parts of the body.

Roscomos, the Russian NASA, recently also asked the Americans 80 million dollars each for this shuttle service with the ISS, but it is likely that the production of the film was given a strong discount because in the meantime there was the possibility of wetting the nose to the Americans as it has not happened for some time. Not that this mission has not sparked controversy in Moscow: Sergei Krikalev, 62, (his story here), the ace of the axes of the cosmonauts, with more than 800 days spent in space during six missions, has been changed in top positions of Roscosmos after he had expressed doubts about this cinematic mission entrusted to people who have undergone very limited training compared to those of professionals. Moreover, the mission with this mixed and anticipated crew also forced NASA to change the table of astronaut comings and goings on the ISS which still involves the use of Russian Soyuz.

Among other things, Perisild will be only the sixth cosmonaut because the Russians, after the 1963 record with Valentina Tereshkova, were very limited in sending women into space: the figure in the world, indeed space-vision, was very bad when the cosmonauts welcomed the second colleague into orbit on the Mir in 1982, making her wear a kitchen apron, as if Svetlana Savitskaja were destined only for the station’s galley. For the Russians, however, the medical profession is best done by women.

Paolo Ricci Bitti