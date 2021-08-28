Tom Cruise mocked: while he works, his 100 thousand euro car is stolen

Bitter surprise on returning from the set for Tom Cruise. While the actor was busy shooting a scene of the seventh film of the saga Mission Impossible, some thieves have stolen his BMW X7 worth 100 thousand pounds. A theft organized down to the smallest detail and which earned the criminals a booty worth thousands of euros. In fact, in the car there were some suitcases containing valuables belonging to the Hollywood star.

As the British tabloid reports The Sun, Tom Cruise had been in the United Kingdom for a few days, in the city of Birmingham, to shoot some scenes of Mission Impossible 7. The actor was staying in a villa in Kent and had left his car, a BMW X7 worth almost 100 thousand euros, in the parking lot of a luxury hotel in the center. An area guarded by caretakers, who, however, were literally mocked by the thieves who stole Tom Cruise’s car with cunning.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the criminals managed to escape aboard the luxurious car by cloning the car’s ignition remote control. THE thieves they would have intercepted the unlock signal of the car thanks to a wireless device, being able to set it in motion with ease. In doing so, the criminals managed not to arouse suspicion in the guarded parking lot of the hotel and to escape aboard the car in a few minutes. This suggests that the gang studied the shot following the movements of the car, which had been made available to the actor by the film production and driven by a personal driver. To make the theft more serious the fact that inside the trunk there were some suitcases and bags of Tom Cruise containing personal items of considerable value.

After the theft was reported, the car was found by police local a few hours later thanks to the electronic geo-localization device, but everything inside it was gone. Personal items, some even of value, that the thieves managed to steal very easily. According to local newspapers, Tom Cruise reacted badly to the theft. “ It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team – writes The Sun – and the guy who drove it was going mad, but not as crazy as Tom! “The British police are carrying out their investigations using video footage from the surveillance cameras of the hotel and the areas adjacent to the parking lot where the theft took place, but it is unlikely that the personal items of the star will be found.

The set of Mission Impossible 7 certainly does not bring luck to the American actor. The film, in recent months, has suffered more than one stop due to Covid and the infection on the set. On some occasions Cruise had even threatened to suspend filming if the safety behaviors – distancing and use of masks – were not respected by extras and insiders.